3 carjacking suspects arrested after chase in stolen car, police say

Police said they found the three suspects hiding under a house near Kashmere Gardens.

HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were arrested after leading Houston police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle, police said.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Wipprecht Street near the North Loop when police were alerted to the stolen vehicle. Suspects then led police on a 20-minute chase through northeast Houston before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Police said the three suspects were then arrested after they were found hiding under a house in the Kashmere Gardens area. They also said the vehicle was reported stolen by Harris County Precinct 4 after a carjacking earlier in the day.

An investigation is ongoing.