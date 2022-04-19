Driver in stolen ambulance crashes in SW Houston after police chase

The HFD ambulance was taken from Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center. The suspect crashed on Harwin Drive in SW Houston before taking off on foot, HPD said.

HOUSTON — A stolen ambulance crashed Tuesday morning in southwest Houston after it was taken from Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, authorities said, and the person driving was still on the loose.

The crash happened in the 11400 block of Harwin near Boone Road, which is near Westpark Tollway and Beltway 8.

The HFD ambulance crashed into a parked car on Harwin Drive, but the damage seen from Air 11 appeared to be minor.

Houston police officers were in the area looking for the suspect, who was described as a possible white man with tattoos on his arms, but no other descriptors were given.

This is a developing story and will be updated.