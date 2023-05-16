Katy-area father accused of hitting his 3-month daughter against blunt object

Steven Luke Maglitto is charged with injury to a child at this time. He is being held on $200,000 bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Katy-area man, who is a former teacher, is behind bars after he was accused of hitting his 3-month-old daughter against a blunt object last month.

Steven Luke Maglitto is charged with injury to a child at this time. He is being held on $200,000 bond.

KHOU 11 News obtained a police report in the case against Maglitto. In the report, investigators said they found Maglitto holding his daughter’s body outside their Katy-area home on Penmark Lane on April 27.

Deputies said he told them he couldn't remember what happened but then said, ''Trust God, everything will be OK.''

The child was airlifted in critical condition due to severe head trauma to the hospital. Deputies at the scene said they saw a large contusion on the child's forehead and visible bruising on her ears, arms, and legs.