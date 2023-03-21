Baytown man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing girls, including 5-year-old paraplegic

Steven Chavez Florez was sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole for sexually abusing three girls, including a 5-year-old paraplegic girl.

Steven Chavez Florez was found guilty in February and he learned his fate on Monday. He was sentenced by Galveston County District Court Judge Jeth Jones.

"The girls spoke their truth and ultimately justice was finally served. Judge Jones’s sentence of life without the possibility of parole will ensure that this defendant cannot abuse another child, and our community is safer as a result," Chief Assistant District Attorney Hilary Miller said.

The abuse

Child Protective Services and the Texas City Police Department started investigating the sexual abuse of a 5-year-old paraplegic girl in December 2019. At the time, Florez was already indicted for a 2017 sexual abuse case involving an unrelated 9-year-old girl.

The trial

A jury trial began on Feb. 13. The paraplegic victim testified, telling the court that Florez had sex with her several times while he was dating and living with her mother, who also testified. The victim from the 2017 case testified as well, telling the court that Florez touched her inappropriately.

"This defendant took advantage of the access and opportunity he had to these victims and violated their families’ trust in him," Chief Assistant District Attorney Raneca Henson said to the jury during closing arguments.

Florez was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He chose to have the judge assess his punishment.

Punishment phase

During the punishment hearing on Monday, a third child victim testified that Florez touched her inappropriately when she was 9. She said he moved in with her family when he was last released from prison.

Prosecutors laid out his extensive criminal history, which includes criminal street gang involvement and substance abuse. They also explained the lasting negative impact that Florez's actions caused on the victims, including PTSD, anxiety, depression, self-harm and even suicide attempts by some of them.