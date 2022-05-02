Steven Alexander Hobbs sentenced to two life-sentences after pleading guilty to capital murder charges

The former security guard was accused of preying on sex workers in east Harris County.

HOUSTON — A former security guard accused of preying on sex workers in east Harris County has pleaded guilty to two murders on Monday morning.

Steven Alexander Hobbs was sentenced to two life sentences to be served consecutively as part of the plea agreement. He will not be eligible for parole until the age of 101.

Hobbs was charged in the shooting death of Sara Sanford, a sex worker whose nude, handcuffed body was found in October of 2010.

In 2011, he was charged also with a cold-case murder of another sex worker, Patricia Pyatt, whose body was found on the banks of the San Jacinto River in November of 2002.

Pyatt, a mother of five who was also from Crosby, was strangled with such force that there were broken bones in her neck, investigators said.

Investigators said the cases were linked by DNA evidence.

"Steven Hobbs is a predator, and he’s been a predator for at least a decade," HCSO Homicide Lt. Rolf Nelson said back in 2011.

Hobbs was already in jail when he was charged with murder. He had been charged in connection with the sexual assaults of three prostitutes in Pasadena. That is when Harris County investigators linked him to the murders.

