BAYTOWN, Texas — A Sterling High School physics teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his former students.

Samuel Scott Johnson, 49, was arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with a student, who is said to be 17 years old.

According to court records, a Sterling High School student initially reported to staff that his friend, who also attended Sterling High School, was possibly having sex with an unknown teacher.

The student reported that his friend made comments about meeting up with the teacher and him performing a sexual act on her, court records read.

This alleged incident was reported to authorities, but no evidence was discovered and the case was closed.

A few months later, another student spoke with a Sterling High School counselor and said the same student, who was initially accused of inappropriately interacting with Johnson, was having a sexual relationship with him.

The student said Johnson of picking the girl up from her apartment complex and taking him to his house where they would have sex.

The student involved in the alleged relationship was questioned by administration about her relationship with Johnson and she initially denied she was having sex with him but later admitted that she had multiple sexual encounters with Johnson in his car, court records read.

The student claimed they would communicate via Instagram and their relationship was consensual. She said that Johnson once visited her at her job and bought her flowers.

Court records said the student told authorities that she was the persistent one and Johnson once told her that he could get in a lot of trouble if they were to get caught.

Johnson admitted to visiting the student at her job, but he denied ever having an inappropriate relationship with her, according to court documents.

Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District said Johnson resigned within days of the district beginning its investigation.

The district released the following statement:

Earlier this week, Goose Creek CISD learned of allegations that an educator was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The educator involved resigned within a matter of days of the District beginning its investigation. At this time, the District’s administrative investigation is concluded. The allegations are isolated in nature, and we have no information indicating that the employee engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct.

Because there is an active law enforcement investigation into this situation, we will not be commenting further on the allegations or the individuals involved at this time. All employees are subject to the District’s regulations concerning communications with students and proper educator-student boundaries, and the District takes every allegation of this nature very seriously. We ask the Goose Creek CISD community to remain vigilant by reporting any concerning activity involving an employee’s communications or relationship with a student or minor to a Goose Creek CISD administrator or police officer immediately.

Johnson is out of jail on bond. His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

