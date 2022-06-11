Man shot, killed by stepfather after argument over dog in north Houston, police say

Police said the man tried to force his way into the home during the argument when he was shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed by his stepfather after an argument in north Houston, according to police.

It happened before 11 p.m. Saturday night on Gale Street which is near the Cavalcade Street and Irvington Boulevard intersection.

Police said the man and his current girlfriend came over to the house his stepfather was at when the two started arguing over a dog. The man then tried to force his way into the house when his stepfather shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to police.