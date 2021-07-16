Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released surveillance photos of three suspects believed to have targeted and killed a man at a gas station on Stella Link last month.

The photos, released Friday, show three men and the pickup truck they were riding in. The crime happened at about 8:25 p.m. on June 8, according to the Houston Police Department.

Video showed the suspects pulling up in a white four-door Dodge pickup. A driver stayed inside while two suspects got out and approached the victim, who was sitting in their vehicle at the gas station.

“The suspects opened fire striking the victim multiple times,” stated HPD. “The victim fell out of their vehicle onto the ground. One suspect robbed the victim and the other suspect stole various items from the victim’s vehicle.”

Raw scene video: Police statement the night of the shooting

All three suspects fled the scene, leaving the victim for dead.

Police did not release the man’s identity.