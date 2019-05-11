HOUSTON — The State of Texas has filed a motion to change the venue for the sentencing phase in David Temple’s trial.

Temple was found guilty in August for a second time in the 1999 murder of his pregnant wife.

The filing claims the “excessive media attention” started the night of Belinda Temple’s murder and continued for "quite some time" after. The filing cites examples of national coverage, including four episodes on CBS’ 48 Hours, as well as episodes on the Discovery ID Channel and The Nancy Grace Show.

David Temple was accused of shooting his wife who was eight months pregnant when she was killed in 1999. He was the head football coach at Alief Hastings High School, and Belinda Temple was a teacher at Katy High School.

A jury found David Temple guilty in 2007 after prosecutors said he killed Belinda Temple with a shotgun blast to the back of the head in their closet in Katy. David Temple was having an affair at the time Belinda Temple was killed.

David Temple later married his mistress, Heather, who filed for divorce days after the second murder trial began. David Temple served nine years in prison before an appeals court tossed out his conviction, citing instances where prosecutor Kelly Siegler withheld favorable evidence from the defense.

