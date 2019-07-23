HOUSTON — The State of Texas is requesting a bond of no less than $150,000 for the wrong-way driver accused of driving drunk when he killed a prisoner and injured two deputies.

The crash happened on the Westpark Tollway late Sunday night.

Patrick Njogu, 39, was behind the wheel of a Lexus when he hit a sheriff's office patrol car head-on, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Two deputies and a prisoner were in the patrol car. The prisoner was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified as Andres Rivas, 42, according to court documents.

The two deputies, Deputy C. Drake and Deputy P. Zelaya, survived the crash. Drake suffered two broken bones in his foot and numerous bruises and lacerations. Zelaya suffered a head injury.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 2013 Lexus, has been identified as 39-year-old Patrick M Njogu.

Njogu faces a felony murder charge. He has five previous DWI arrests and three previous convictions from the states of Illinois and Missouri, according to the sheriff. Njogu is also charged with intoxication assault on a peace officer.

As part of his possible release on bond, the state is asking for the following conditions: the suspect should not be allowed to drive or must use an ignition interlock, he cannot carry weapons, he must undergo random urinalysis and he cannot use/consume alcohol or drugs.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday Njogu had not yet appeared before a judge.

The case remains open and is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

