HOUSTON — A standoff is underway Wednesday at a Fifth Ward house, according to police.

Houston police said officers responded to the area in the 2100 block of Lockwood Drive in reference to reports of a suspicious person with a gun around 8:20 p.m.

When they arrived about 10 minutes later, police said, the suspect fired several shots at officers in two marked patrol vehicles. The officers returned fire, police said.

Police said they don't believe the suspect was struck by gunfire but said they think he is barricaded inside a house in the area.

SWAT was at the scene in an attempt to take the suspect into custody.

One of the officers who fired their weapon has about 3 months of experience and the other has a little more than 1 year of experience. They will both be placed on paid administrative leave as an investigation takes place.

