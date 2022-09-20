Stalker sent 'sexually-explicit' photos of Houston woman to her employer and friends, feds say

Mark Cano, 47, was angry because the woman he had dated briefly refused to move to Colorado with him so he hacked her Facebook page.

HOUSTON — A Colorado man has admitted he stalked a Houston woman and sent "sexually-explicit" photos of her to her employer and friends, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said Tuesday.

Moses Cano, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking.

According to the feds, Cano and the victim dated briefly but got angry when she ended the relationship and refused to move to Colorado with him.

Lowery said Cano threatened to release the images if she didn't join him. He then hacked her Facebook account to access her contacts and sent the photos out. He also sent a "sexually explicit" video of the victim to a well-known porn site, according to Lowery.

Cano faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Sentencing has been set for Nov. 30. and he will remain in federal custody until then.