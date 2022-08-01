Woman arrested, charged with murder one week after deadly shooting at Stafford motel

Investigators said Symphony Griffin called 911 and told dispatchers she shot Johnny Johnson when he got sexually aggressive with her.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are an update investigators provided last week at the scene of the shooting.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it happened at a motel in the 12100 block of Murphy Road, which is in southwest Harris County near the intersection of Beltway 8 and I-69.

At the time of the shooting, investigators said they received a call from a woman who told them a man was getting sexually aggressive with her so she shot him and left. Authorities later identified the victim as 60-year-old Johnny Johnson, who had been renting the motel room for three days.

Authorities said the shooter, later identified as Symphony Griffin, left the motel after calling 911. Investigators said Griffin left in a Cadillac SUV that Johnson was driving when he checked in a few days prior.

Griffin is charged with murder and was arrested, Gonzalez announced via Twitter about a week after the shooting happened.

