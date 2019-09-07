HOUSTON — A Spring woman is facing a burglary charge after constable deputies say she broke into her ex-boyfriend's apartment and wreaked havoc.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the 16300 block of Stuebner Airline for a reported argument between a man and his ex-girlfriend who was trying to leave the scene.

When they arrived, deputies learned that 19-year-old Shaquera Johnson allegedly broke into the man's apartment, damaged his TV, threw plates and glasses at his walls before physically assaulting her ex. She also poured liquid cleaning products all over his apartment, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Johnson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to commit an assault.

She was handed a $5,000 bond.

