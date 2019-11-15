SPRING, Texas — One Spring woman says she feels violated after having to watch her purse and personal belongings stolen right in front of her.

She even knows the name of the person who took it, but now, she's frustrated, waiting for deputies to take action.

"This was locked. All of this, it was locked up so the only way he could’ve done it, just enough, reached in and popped the lock," said Desiree James as she pulled down her driver's side window.

James knew her faulty driver window was annoying, but she never knew it would open her up to becoming a victim.

"I want to go up there and say, you stole my stuff, and you know what you did," James said.

It was Wednesday afternoon. James was in line at a check cashing store, waiting on the couple in front of her.

"They walk out. I said I just need to pull some money off my card. Boom, bam done," James said.

But when James walked out only seconds later, the man who was just standing in front of her was now inside her car.

"I see my door is open. And I said, 'Hey! What are you doing in my car?!"' James said.

She said the man grabbed what he could, her purse and her phone and jumped in his car parked in the next spot over.

"When I say he swiped everything except the Bible, that's how it went down. But he's going to need Jesus. He's going to wish he stole that Bible," James said.

The female driver started backing out, but James didn't just let them leave.

"I was on the hood of this person's car," James said.

She did what she could to stop them, jumping on the hood, saying the couple was even laughing as she did. James held on until it wasn't safe.

"She guns it, I let go," James said.

But then James remembered she heard the guy's name and even where he worked while they were inside. She gave all that information to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

James even confirmed his work with the suspect's manager. She's just waiting now for him to be arrested.

"I have everything on you. You didn't get away. What you did was set yourself up for something totally unnecessary. For something that didn't even have to be," James said.

James said another frustration is it appears none of the store's cameras were recording. Her only message now to anyone: just be careful with what you leave in your car.

