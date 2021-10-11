Suspect who confessed to murder of ex-girlfriend in Spring found dead in New Mexico, HCSO says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Jose Gallegos called and admitted he shot and killed 28-year-old Nitzi Valencia and said he'd by dead by the time they found him.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect in the shooting death of a woman in Spring was found dead by police in New Mexico, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Jose Gallegos, 24, was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend late Wednesday night. The victim was identified by police as 28-year-old Nitzi Valencia. Investigators said Gallegos broke into her house on Diane Drive and shot her and a friend. Valencia's friend was grazed by a bullet and has since been released from the hospital.

Sheriff Gonzalez says Gallegos called Harris County's homicide unit on Friday and confessed. He also told them that he was in New Mexico and that he would be dead by the time police could find him.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the New Mexico State Police later found Gallegos in a vehicle on tribal land near Albuquerque. They say he died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On 11/10/21, @HCSOTexas Homicide investigated the shooting death of Nitzi Valencia (28) at a residence located at the 22100 blk of Diane Dr (Spring). The alleged shooter, Valencia’s ex-boyfriend, Jose Gallegos (24), fled the scene. On 11/11, Investigator’s charged Gallegos with pic.twitter.com/PCyqx75Ds8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 12, 2021