Heavy police presence in Spring subdivision due to shooting, says Harris County Constable

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said a man was shot by a homeowner in the Breckenridge Forest subdivision.

SPRING, Texas — Emergency responders are reporting to a scene in a Spring neighborhood after a shooting early Thursday morning.

There's heavy police presence around the 2500 block of Joyful Forest Drive in the Breckenridge Forest Subdivision.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 constable, a woman shot a man in the forearm. Constable Mark Herman said the woman claimed he refused to leave her home.

No one in this incident has been identified and there's no information on their current conditions.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

