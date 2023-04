The incident happened on McCleester Drive in the Fairfax Village neighborhood.

SPRING, Texas — Multiple people were stabbed and taken to an area hospital in Spring on Saturday afternoon, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The incident happened on McCleester Drive in the Fairfax Village neighborhood. Herman first tweeted about it at 3:58 p.m.

Heavy police presence in the 4400 block of McCleester Drive. Constable Deputies are on scene investigating a stabbing.



Multiple victims with stab wounds have been transported to a local hospital.



Investigation is underway, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LrtkGN2DXc — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 1, 2023

It's not clear what led up to the stabbings. There's no word on a suspect.