Woman pretends to be Door Dash delivery driver while suspects try to break into back of Spring house

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for the people who tried to break into a home in the Harmony subdivision earlier this month.

SPRING, Texas — Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for a handful of suspects they said tried to break into a home while pretending to be delivering food earlier this month.

It happened along Emerald Vista Drive in the Harmony subdivision in Spring.

What happened

On March 5 around 1:20 a.m., a woman (of unknown age) knocked on the front door of the home and announced herself as a Door Dash delivery driver, according to investigators.

Authorities said she lingered in the front of the house until about 2 a.m.

While she was out front, four male (unknown ages) suspects got into the backyard of the home and tried to break in, according to authorities.

They were not able to get inside but did cause damage to the exterior of the home.

The suspects

The female has a large flower tattoo on her right thigh and another floral tattoo on her wrist.

The suspects in the backyard appeared to be wearing light-colored hoodies.

They left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

What to do if you know something

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 and select option 3. You can also call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and reference case #23A065670.

Caught on camera

The home's doorbell camera caught the incident on video. Click here to watch it.

Avoid becoming a victim

Here are some tips from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on how to avoid becoming a victim: