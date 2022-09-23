WANTED: Registered sex offender accused of pulling down woman's shorts in Spring gym parking lot

The victim was able to provide deputies with cellphone video of the suspect who they said they immediately recognized as Baloch Yousef.

SPRING, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a registered sex offender accused of pulling down a woman's shorts in a gym parking lot in Spring.

He has been identified as Baloch Yousef. He is wanted for indecent assault.

This happened Sept. 16 at about 8:20 a.m. at the Planet Fitness on Kuykendahl Road near FM 2920.

The victim told deputies that she just arrived at the gym and was getting out of her car when she noticed Yousef walking toward her. She said she tried to avoid him but he grabbed her arms, looked at her pelvic area and then pulled her shorts down.

Yousef ran away after the woman was able to pull away from him, deputies reported.

She was able to provide them cellphone video of the suspect who they said they immediately recognized as Yousef, who is a registered sex offender in the Spring area.