PCT 4: Registered sex offender in custody after pulling down woman's shorts in Spring gym parking lot

The victim was able to provide deputies with cellphone video of the suspect who they said they immediately recognized as Baloch Yousef.

SPRING, Texas — A registered sex offender was taken into custody Friday after deputies said he pulled down a woman's shorts in a gym parking lot in Spring.

The suspect was identified as Baloch Yousef. He was arrested and charged with indecent assault.

The incident happened Sept. 16 at about 8:20 a.m. at the Planet Fitness on Kuykendahl Road near FM 2920.

The victim told deputies she just arrived at the gym and was getting out of her car when she noticed Yousef walking toward her. She said she tried to avoid him but he grabbed her arms, looked at her pelvic area and then pulled her shorts down.

Yousef ran away after the woman was able to pull away from him, deputies reported.