A 60-year-old Spring man, who has been sitting in Harris County for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, is now being accused of hiring a hitman to kill her so she couldn't testify against him in court, according to court records.

Robert Letourneau was charged with aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery in March after he hid in the backseat of his ex-girlfriends car, threatened her with a knife or screwdriver and forced her to drive to ATM machines so she can withdraw money from her bank accounts.

The District Attorney's Office said sometime in April, while he was in jail, Letourneau tried to hire an inmate to kill her. The inmate contacted authorities about the offer and Letourneau was charged with solicitation of capital murder.

Two months later, another inmate contacted authorities about a second attempt.

An undercover officer posing as a hitman for hire met face to face with Letourneau at the jail - twice.

During the first meeting, Letourneau offered $5,000 and a storage locker full of auto parts to carry out the hit.

The undercover officer later returned for a second meeting to show Letourneau a staged photo that appeared to show his ex-girlfriend had been shot.

Letourneau appeared in court Friday and was giving a second charge of solicitation of murder. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

The state has requested that his phone privileges be revoked and he be placed in aggravated segregation in order to stop his attempts to hire a hitman.

