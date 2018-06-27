HOUSTON - A former University of Houston student will spend the next 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to trying to join ISIS.

Federal prosecutors were shocked at the short sentence after asking for at least 20 years. The judge, however, said 23-year-old Asher Abid Khan shows potential for rehabilitation after confessing he felt torn between his American and Pakistani cultures but eventually saw the error of his ways.

Khan will be supervised for 5 years after he is released.

