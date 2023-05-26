2 people accused of entering Spring ISD high school with weapon

Three males were initially seen walking inside Westfield High School. Two of them were arrested. The third has been identified.

HOUSTON — Two people were arrested Friday, accused of walking inside a Spring ISD high school with a weapon.

The district said three males were seen entering Westfield High School, which is located at 16713 Ella Blvd. According to Spring ISD, staff members quickly responded, and district police were at the school within minutes.

Two of the three males were found with a weapon after being arrested, according to a statement from Spring ISD. Felony charges have been filed against them.

The third person was not arrested. The district didn't say why but confirmed he has been identified.

It's unknown how old these males were and if they were students. It's also unknown why they entered the school with a weapon.