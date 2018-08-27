SPRING, Texas — A Spring couple has been charged with abandoning a child after leaving their young daughter home alone while they went to Detroit for a concert, according to court documents.

Precinct 4 deputies were notified after a relative called the 11-year-old girl last Thursday and learned she was alone. The girl told the relative her parents had left Wednesday afternoon for a Godflesh concert in Detroit.

At that point, the child had already been alone for at least a day-and-a-half, according to Constable Mark Herman.

A deputy went to the home and discovered the girl trying to cook something on the stove. He tried to call the girl’s parents, Virginia Yearnd and John Guerrero, but got their voice mail.

The deputy said Yearnd finally returned his calls about an hour later. She told the deputy her sister was supposed to check on the girl.

But the child told the deputy her parents didn’t leave the sister's phone number or any instructions on who to call if she needed something.

Arrangements were made for the child to stay with a neighbor until other relatives could be reached.

Yearnd and Guerrero were arrested after returning from Michigan and remain in jail with no bond.

Child Protective Services is also investigating.

