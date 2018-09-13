HOUSTON – A teacher at Cornerstone Academy Middle School was arrested after she was accused of sexual assault of a child over the summer school break.

Court documents state Whitney Anne Laidlaw is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship with a student. Laidlaw is a hip-hop teacher at the school

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said Laidlaw exchanged cell phone numbers with the victim, who was 14 years old at the time, and communicated via text, Instagram and Snapchat. At the end of the victim’s seventh-grade year, Laidlaw allegedly told the victim that she had feelings for her.

The victim told investigators that Laidlaw would ask her to sneak out of her apartment, but she refused. The victim said that Laidlaw would come over instead after the student’s mother left for work and asked the student to meet in her vehicle.

Court documents state that Laidlaw sexually assaulted the victim on more than one occasion in the backseat of the vehicle.

The victim also told police that Laidlaw allegedly had sent her nude photos and video of herself to the student and asked her to do the same, but she refused.

An adult discovered the messages on the student’s cell phone, and she explained what had allegedly transpired between her and Laidlaw.

When police spoke with the school’s principal, she said she was had already been told by the victim’s mother what was happening.

Spring Branch ISD released the following statement:

“The Houston Police Department (HPD) has notified Spring Branch ISD Police that HPD has arrested a Cornerstone Academy teacher, Whitney (Grunder) Laidlaw, for alleged crimes involving an improper relationship with a student. When the allegations came to the district’s attention last week, we immediately removed Mrs. Laidlaw from the classroom and placed her on administrative leave. The alleged incidents reportedly occurred during the summer break and did not occur on school property.

“We are outraged by this alleged conduct. The safety of every SBISD student is our very highest priority, and having a strong moral compass is a key district core value. We will never tolerate inappropriate actions on the part of any district employee who endangers or harms our students. These allegations, if true, are a complete breach of the trust our children, our community, and we place in our educators.

“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement regarding this matter. We will have counseling resources available for student support.

“Should you have any additional information about this matter, please contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-5500. You may also contact the Spring Branch ISD Police at 713-984-9805.”

Laidlaw was released on bond.

© 2018 KHOU