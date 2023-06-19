Man recalls fending off attacker who forced his way into Spring Branch neighbor's home

If it wasn't for pastor Heath Haynes, Sharon and Earl Koehn aren't sure what would've happened when they were attacked last week.

"It all happened so fast. It's kind of a blur," Sharon Koehn said.

Sharon and Earl Koehn moved into their Spring Branch neighborhood more than 50 years ago.

She said a man knocked on her door last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. and he wouldn't go away. When she opened the door, he attacked.

"He pulled out a piece of metal, like, a shiv about 6 or 7 inches long that had been sharpened ... that's when I ran out the door screaming for help," she said.

Once inside, the attacker took Sharon's husband, Earl, to the ground.

That's when pastor Heath Haynes said his gut told him he needed to do something. He was next door when he heard the commotion.

"I see Earl on the ground with a coatrack over his chest and a man with his back to me rifling through his pockets," Haynes said.

He told the attacker to stop and tried to get inside the house. He said the attacker ran to the backyard. Haynes followed him with the camera on his phone rolling.

"Hey, what do you think you're doing, man?" Haynes can be heard saying in the video.

"I'm not doing anything," the attacker replied.

"You're beating that man up?" Haynes said while pinning the man to a fence.

"I did not do anything to him," the man said.

"Why is he on the ground?" Haynes asked.

"Stop pushing me. I can't even breathe," the attacker said.

"Well, how do you think he feels?" Haynes replied. "I'm not going to stop. How do you think he feels?"

The man got loose, and with Earl's keys, he got into a truck and locked the doors. He then drove through backyards, taking out fences and crashing into cars in his way, until he got away.

His escape was short-lived, though. A short time later, police caught the man, who was identified as 54-year-old Shane Jennings. He was charged with aggravated robbery, along with other charges. According to records, he has past convictions for burglary and drug possession.

Sharon said they already started upgrading their home security system.

"I grew up in the country in Virginia and I think that’s maybe the place where I need to go back to," Sharon said.

She and her husband said they feel lucky that Haynes was at the right place at the right time.

"It doesn't make sense that I'm a dad of two young kids and I have a wife that I have to provide for and it doesn't make sense. The best way I can explain it is Jesus has changed me and he has put that love in me," Haynes said.