HPD: Possible suspect in custody after Spring Branch-area apartment security guard shot to death

Residents told police they heard gunfire before finding the security guard laying in the driveway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A possible suspect has been taken into custody after a Spring Branch-area apartment security guard was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said they got the call about the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Blalock Road. Residents told police they heard gunfire before finding the security guard laying in the driveway.

The security guard was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube