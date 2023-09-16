Man killed, woman injured in shootout in Spring area apartment with young children in the home, sheriff says

The sheriff said there were three young children in the apartment but none of them were injured in the shooting.

SPRING, Texas — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shootout late Friday night at a Spring-area apartment complex, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened on Spring Plaza Drive, which is off Spring Stuebner near I-45.

Gonzalez said two couples had been living in a unit at the apartment complex when a fight between two men turned into a shooting.

One of the men died at the scene and a woman was injured, Gonzalez said. The woman was taken to an area hospital for surgery.

The sheriff said there were three young children in the apartment but none of them were injured in the shooting.

It's unclear whether the other man was injured or if any charges have been filed yet. Gonzalez said an investigation is underway.

@HCSOTexas CSI/Homicide Investigators are at an apt complex at 21525 Spring Plaza.



Pct 4 deputies were dispatched to the initial scene. It appears that a disturbance btwn two males, turned into a shooting. Recently, two couples had been staying at a unit. Today, for unk.

1/3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 16, 2023

reasons, both males retrieved pistols and began shooting at each other.



One male is deceased at the scene. A female was transported to a hospital and is currently in surgery. There were three toddlers/infants in the apt, but none were injured. The follow-up investigation

2/3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 16, 2023