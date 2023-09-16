Man killed, woman injured in shootout in Spring area apartment with young children in the home, sheriff says

SPRING, Texas — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shootout late Friday night at a Spring-area apartment complex, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
This happened on Spring Plaza Drive, which is off Spring Stuebner near I-45.
Gonzalez said two couples had been living in a unit at the apartment complex when a fight between two men turned into a shooting.
One of the men died at the scene and a woman was injured, Gonzalez said. The woman was taken to an area hospital for surgery.
The sheriff said there were three young children in the apartment but none of them were injured in the shooting.
It's unclear whether the other man was injured or if any charges have been filed yet. Gonzalez said an investigation is underway.