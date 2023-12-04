Watch: Robbery suspect pushes sports store worker to the ground after she tries to stop him, HPD says

Two employees used shopping carts to try and prevent the guy from leaving. When one dropped her phone, he grabbed it, pushed her down and ran out the door.
HOUSTON — A woman who tried to stop a shoplifting suspect at a west Houston sporting goods store last month was knocked to the ground as he ran out the door.
Surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division shows the whole thing.
It happened at a store in the 9700 block of Katy Freeway around 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
Police said the guy walked through the store and hid items in a bag he was carrying.
When he tried to leave without paying, two female workers blocked him with shopping carts. One of them dropped her phone.
The guy put the items down, picked up the phone and ran out the door. One of the women followed him but he pushed her to the ground and ran away.
The tall thin suspect had a beard. He was wearing a worn-out beige jacket, light blue ripped jeans, a black T-shirt with white shapes on it and a multi-colored ballcap. He was carrying a small floral bag, a green backpack and a bright orange rolled-up blanket or sleeping bag.
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
