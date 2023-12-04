Watch: Robbery suspect pushes sports store worker to the ground after she tries to stop him, HPD says

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by force. On Saturday, March 11, 2023 at around 8:00 pm, an unknown male entered a sports store, located at the 9700 block of Katy Freeway, in Houston, Texas. The male walked throughout the store and concealed items in a bag that he was carrying. The male then tried to walk out of the store without paying for the items and was stopped by two employees. The suspect placed some of the merchandise on the ground and as he walked around the employees, one of them dropped her cell phone. The suspect then picked up her cell phone and pushed her to the ground as he ran out of the doors. Houston PD #354202-23 Suspect description: Black male wearing a worn out jacket and light blue ripped jeans. Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.