SPLENDORA, Texas — The Splendora ISD police chief is offering a reward for any information on the person responsible for tagging one of his officer’s home with the word “pig” and a swastika.

The suspect or suspects spray-painted the home of Officer Sean Allison. He is described as an outstanding human being who loves his job.

“He loves our kids and he would give his life in a moment, if needed, for any child or teacher in this district,” said Police Chief Rex Evans.

The chief said he is personally offering a significant reward for tips on the identification, location, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the tagging.

“Sean, is good people. He absolutely does not and did not deserve this. Help us make whomever is responsible, answer for their actions,” said Evans.

In an emotional Facebook post, Chief Evans expressed how disheartening the situation has been for him and his team. He said his department is known to put everyone before themselves and strives daily to protect the students.

