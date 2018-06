HOUSTON – A police chase is over and a suspect is in custody northwest of Houston.

It happened Friday afternoon on Highway 290 near Jones Road, ending just past Cy-Fair High School around 4 p.m.

Harris County Pct. 4 deputy constables used spike strips to flatten all four tires of the evading vehicle, according to the constable's office.

Constable Deputies have used spike strips to flatten all 4 tires of the evading suspect on Hwy 290. His speed went down to 20mph. The vehicle eventually stopped and the suspect was bit by a Police K-9 ... Suspect incustody ! — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 22, 2018

© 2018 KHOU