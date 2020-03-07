Deputies: 16-year-old refuses to stop for speeding ticket, goes nearly 150 mph to try and get away

Police, deputies and state troopers chased the suspects throughout Houston early Friday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two juveniles are in custody after a lengthy high-speed pursuit through Houston, sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies in Harris County Precinct 1 said they attempted to stop a Ford Mustang for speeding on I-45 North near West Road, according to HCSO Captain Shannon.

The driver exited the freeway at Greens and pulled into a mall parking lot, but then the driver sped away again, getting back onto I-45.

The driver led deputies, Houston police and Texas DPS troopers on a chase northbound to the beltway then back southbound before they got on the Southwest Freeway.

The suspects eventually were taken into custody near Shepherd, deputies said.

At times they went nearly 150 mph, deputies believe. The driver was only 16 years old, deputies said.