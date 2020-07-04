HOUSTON — Houston police and Houston SPCA helped make an animal cruelty arrest after a witness video showed a man allegedly beating a dog on the rooftop of a downtown building.

The video was recorded March 29, according to the Houston SPCA. It showed the man and a black elderly dog on the roof of the Skyhouse Main apartments.

In the video, the man repeatedly kicking and hitting his 8-year-old black lab, named Bear, stated the SPCA.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested a few days later after a warrant was served at his apartment.

“HPD handed Bear over to a Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator at the scene where Bear was taken to the animal rescue and protection organization’s medical center on campus to undergo a thorough veterinary exam,” stated the SPCA.

Houston police tweeted the suspect was arrested and charged with felony torture of an animal. He’ll face a judge in a virtual court hearing later this month.

RELATED: Chicago animal shelter says it has no dogs up for adoption for the first time ever

RELATED: VERIFY: There's little chance petting animals will spread coronavirus

RELATED: Houston's community organizations are here to help

RELATED: Nearly 200 animals at Montgomery County Animal Shelter need your help

RELATED: Austin Pets Alive! main shelter emptiest its been in 70 years