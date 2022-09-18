HPD: 2 men shot in the chest in SW Houston, both in serious condition

The Houston Fire Department transported the two men to a nearby hospital in serious condition. Police said the victims are undergoing surgery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Two men were in serious condition Sunday night after they were found in a car with gunshot wounds in southwest Houston, police say.

Houston police say a witness called police at around 8:15 p.m. to report a shooting on Court Road, which is in between the Sam Houston Tollway and FM 2234. Officers found two men in a truck with gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police don't know when or where the shooting actually took place.

The Houston Fire Department took the two men to a nearby hospital. Police said the victims were undergoing surgery.

HPD said they have no information on a motive or suspect.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).