HOUSTON — Police hope surveillance video sheds light on who is responsible for smashing into a new clothing store and stealing garbage bags full of shoes in southwest Houston overnight.

This happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at the WSS Shoes store located in the 8200 block of S. Gessner just west of the Southwest Freeway.

Police responded to a burglary alarm and found a stolen truck had been used to smash into the front of the store. Several people got out of the truck and filled up garbage bags full of shoes before getting away.

Police say it is not clear how much merchandise the burglars made off with.

Investigators are waiting for store management to arrive at the scene so they can review surveillance video of the smash-and-grab in hopes of identifying those responsible.

According to its Facebook page, the store just celebrated its grand opening on Aug. 3.

