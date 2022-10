KHOU 11 has a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

HOUSTON — A 1-year-old child is dead after a hit-and-run accident in southwest Houston, police said.

The accident happened on Nairn Street, which is near South Gessner Road and Bissonnet Street. Houston police said they got a call reporting the accident at 4:23 p.m.

