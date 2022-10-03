PCT 5: Driver leads law enforcement on chase after pulled over for fake paper plate

The suspect pulled over into a gas station parking lot and surrendered after his tires were spiked.

HOUSTON — A driver was taken into custody Thursday after leading law enforcement on a chase in southwest Houston.

The chase started when a Precinct 5 deputy ran the paper plates of a black Cadilac SUV and discovered they didn't match, officials said.

The deputy turned on sirens and pulled the driver over. The driver reportedly told the deputy he wasn't going to jail and took off, which led to the chase.

Tire spikes were used to disable the vehicle, officials said. The driver eventually pulled into a gas station on the Southwest Freeway at Fountainview and was taken into custody without incident.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw several law enforcement officers on scene with guns drawn.

There were no reports of injuries.