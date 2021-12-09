Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after one killed, another injured in crash on Southwest Freeway feeder

A woman has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

One person is dead and another was critically injured early Sunday morning after they were hit by an alleged intoxicated driver.

This crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the 6000 block of the Southwest Freeway service road at the Fountainview intersection.

Houston police said a woman ran a red light and T-boned into an Acura TL that was driving eastbound on Fountainview.

There were two people in the Acura. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It's unknown if the woman who reportedly caused the crash was injured, but police said she was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

All those involved in the crash were adults, police confirmed.

No other information was provided.

