The suspected identity thief that went viral thanks to social media posts by the Southlake Department of Public Safety is once again on the run despite being arrested Sunday in Plano.

Crystal Ladawn Finley used a medical complaint to manipulate police procedure and ultimately be released from custody, WFAA has learned.

Finley was the subject of a Southlake DPS letter that went viral in a hurry last week. The social media posts, written in a very non-police-speak vernacular, ended with, “GURL, call me” and a few kiss emojis for good measure.

She had allegedly used a stolen identity to open up credit card accounts in person at Z Gallerie, Victoria's Secret, At Home, Ashley Furniture, Best Buy, Home Depot and Jared.

Plano police arrested Finley on Sunday at an abandoned apartment on 14th Street in Plano after responding to a criminal trespassing complaint there.

“I don’t know what you been reading on Facebook but that ain’t me,” she told officers, according to Southlake DPS.

Police confirmed through outstanding warrants that it was indeed her, arrested her and booked her into a jail in Plano. Per procedure, she was then taken to the Collin County Jail, where she complained about a medical issue.

Southake DPS reported in two separate tweets that Finley is pregnant.

We also know you allegedly committed all the crimes while what a witness described as “extremely pregnant.” SO! Here’s the scoop. (6/7) — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) April 24, 2018

Their officers were dispatched to a criminal trespass 911 call and as they arrived saw a pregnant female walking out of an abandoned apartment. She immediately told them “I don’t know what you been reading on Facebook but that ain’t me.” (2/5) — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) April 30, 2018

The Collin County Sheriff's Office requires a "fit for confinement" evaluation from a physician before accepting patients with certain medical issues.

Finley was taken to Baylor Scott & White in McKinney, where she refused treatment and was released.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WFAA that Finley was not in their custody Monday morning and Plano police said warrants for her arrest were reactivated.

Southlake DPS had reported her arrest Monday morning on social media, including a thank-you “from the bottom of our hearts” to those who shared the original post about Finley.

“After 3.1 million reads, 38,000 reactions, 28,000 shares, and 5,300 comments, our criminal Crystal Ladawn Finley has been located and arrested by the outstanding Plano Texas Police Department,” the department wrote.

Southlake DPS said it received “hundreds” of tips about Finley, as well as information that led to the identification of other alleged identity thieves.

WFAA has reached out to Southlake DPS for an update on the case.

