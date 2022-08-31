1 dead, 1 injured in SE Houston shooting, police say

Houston police said the shooting happened on Selinsky Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Martindale Road.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured in a Southeast Houston shooting Wednesday evening, police said.

Houston police said the shooting happened on Selinsky Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Martindale Road. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:11 p.m.

The two victims, a man and a woman, were taken to an area hospital. The woman is expected to survive, but the man was pronounced dead, according to police.

We have a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.