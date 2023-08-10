Man shot by another driver in Southeast Houston while wife, 2 kids were in his car, police say

No one else was hurt in the shooting, although police did say some bullets did go into the backseat where the two children, ages 4 and 9, were sitting.

HOUSTON — A man was taken to an area hospital Saturday night after police said another driver shot him in the leg while his wife and two kids were in the car in Southeast Houston.

The man was driving his family southbound on the road when he told police a white Camaro pulled up beside them and fired several rounds into the car. He was hit in the leg. HPD said after the shooting, the man took an abrupt turn on Reed Road and ended up in a construction zone.

He told police the suspect took off.

No one else was hurt in the shooting, although police did say some bullets did go into the backseat where the two children, ages 4 and 9, were sitting. The man is expected to be OK.

The man told police he didn't recognize the shooter.