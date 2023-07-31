Man waving gun accused of robbing customers at southeast Houston bar wanted by police

The robbery happened on July 4 and surveillance cameras caught the whole thing.

HOUSTON — Police need your help finding a man who they say robbed a bar in southeast Houston on July 4.

Around 11 p.m., the man went into the bar on N. 76th near Avenue N, shot a gun and demanded everyone get on the ground, Houston police said. He then took everyone’s cellphones and wallets.

Surveillance video shows the man waving the gun, grabbing a woman by her shirt and pulling her to the floor. The video also shows the man pulling people’s belongings out of their pockets and he appears to kick one of the men lying on the floor after taking his items and leaving.

