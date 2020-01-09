HPD: At least 20 shots fired in man’s killing at Studio Movie Grill parking lot

Police obtained surveillance video from the movie theater and hope that will help lead them to the gunmen.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for one or two gunmen who murdered another man in the parking lot of a movie theater late Monday.

The shooting was reported at about 9:20 p.m. at the Studio Movie Grill along the South Sam Houston Parkway East in southeast Houston, said Sgt. Joshua Horn.

Police believe the victim, who was about 28 years old, was sent a message instructing him to meet someone at the parking lot. When he arrived, one or two suspects opened fire on him, firing about 20 shots.

The victim died at the scene. Someone who was in his vehicle sped away out of fear.

At this time police do not have a detailed description of the suspect or suspects, but investigators believe they were in a four-door white sedan. Police obtained surveillance video from the movie theater and hope that will help lead them to the gunmen.

There were several people outside the theater who heard the gunfire but didn’t actually see the shooting.

A motive for the crime is unknown.