According to HPD officials, one person was killed near the Sonic on South Post Oak near West Orem.

HOUSTON — One person was killed Sunday in a shooting near a fast-food restaurant in southwest Houston, according to police.

Officials with the Houston Police Department said the shooting happened near a Sonic on South Post Oak Road near West Orem Drive.

They said one person was shot and killed and the shooter left the scene.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Maria Aguilera on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram