Man shot, killed by owners while trying to rob SW Houston food truck, HPD says

Houston police said a man was shot and killed when he tried to rob a food truck on South Main.

HOUSTON — Investigators said a man was shot and killed Tuesday when he tried to rob a food truck in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened on South Main Street just inside Beltway 8. HPD tweeted about the shooting just after 2 p.m.

What happened

HPD Lt. Bryan Bui said a brother and his sister own the truck, which has been at the location for about a year.

According to Bui, a man approached the truck Tuesday around 1 p.m. and asked them what they served. When the brother and sister showed him, the man pulled out a gun and got out of his truck, Bui said.

The brother was able to close the window, but the man was able to open it back up and put his arm inside the food truck while pointing the gun at the brother. That's when, according to Bui, the sister shot the man several times.

The man collapsed about 50 feet away from the truck, authorities said.

HPD investigators said nothing was taken and they're checking the area for surveillance video. Bui said the robber didn't fire a shot.

Here's the update Bui provided at the scene of the shooting: