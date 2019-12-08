HOUSTON — A man exchanged gunfire with an armed intruder at his parent's home in west Houston late Sunday, police said.

The home invasion happened around 10 p.m. at a home on East Rivercrest Drive just east of West Beltway 8.

The homeowners told Houston police an armed man wearing all back and a ski mask approached them in their garage. He forced them into the home and demanded the wife’s belongings.

Police said a struggled ensued between the intruder and the husband, who was pepper sprayed during the fight. He then ran out to the street to call for help.

The couple’s son arrived home and chased the intruder down the street, police said. When the intruder got a few houses away, he opened fire on the son, who also fired back.

Police said neither was wounded, and the suspect was able to get away.

They have not released a description of the gunman at this time.

No other injuries were reported. It is not clear if the intruder was able to steal anything.

