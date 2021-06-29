Son charged with murder in death of retired Galveston teacher

Desiree Marie Hartnett, 61, was found dead with multiple injuries inside her home.

GALVESTON, Texas — A beloved teacher with Galveston ISD was murdered in her home Monday morning and Galveston police say her son did it.

Desiree Marie Hartnett, 61, was found dead with multiple injuries at the home in the 2800 block of Pine Street around 9 a.m.

A witness told officers the mother and son were involved in an altercation and he took off on a bicycle. They found him hiding a couple of blocks away.

Gregory Paul Hartnett Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with murder and evading arrest.

He's being held on a $307,500 bond.

Mrs. Hartnett was a teacher and bilingual program coordinator at Ball High School for more than 30 years. She had retired but came back last year to help during the pandemic.

Former students paid tribute to her on social media.

“She was my inspiration to stay in school. Best teacher ever,” Janet wrote on Facebook.

“Thanks Mrs. Desiree Hartnett for being the most amazing, sweetest and kind teacher. You impacted so many lives, you taught us to be better people, to be kind to others just like you,” Cassandra posted. “Thanks for everything you did for me and so many other students.”

And from Zurisaday: “I remember coming to you for help anytime I needed something because I knew you had my back … We worked on various projects and advocated for mental health services and our beloved Hispanic community. To say you were an advocate would be an understatement. You were a freaking warrior. The kindest, most loving and supportive person I had the privilege to know.”