PEARLAND, Texas — A well-known girls softball coach in Pearland has been arrested and charged with indecent assault of a minor.

Pearland police say they're already hearing from other possible victims.

Carlos Morgan, 59, is accused of assaulting a minor who was taking private batting lessons from him.

The girl came forward last week and Morgan was arrested on Feb. 13.

He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Morgan, who's known as "Coach Carlos," has been charged with inappropriate contact with a minor.

Along with private lessons, Morgan is affiliated with the "Lady Stros" softball organization.

"Coach Carlos Morgan has had access to hundreds of girls, either through his organization the Lady Stros or through private hitting lessons," the mother of the alleged victim posted on Facebook. "Please, if you know someone that's had contact with him, talk to them and make sure they are ok."

If you have any information about this case, call Pearland Police detective Cecil Arnold 281-997-4100.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM