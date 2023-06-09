'Devastating setback': Children's cancer charity has priceless auction items stolen

The items stolen in the storage unit burglary included guitars autographed by rock legends Steven Tyler, ZZ Top and Pat Benatar.

HOUSTON — Thieves stole several priceless items from a Houston non-profit that helps kids with cancer.

The Snowdrop Foundation said someone broke into their storage unit at the CubeSmart on the Katy Freeway on June 4 and cleaned them out.

They got away with priceless items including autographed guitars from rock legends, including Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Pat Benatar and ZZ Top and actor Dan Akroyd. The items were going to be auctioned off at the Snowdrop Foundation's biggest fundraiser gala in November.

They also took expensive sound equipment used at the foundation's four annual fundraisers.

“By the time I got there, I realized it was more than a quick grab. They busted the roll-up door and took the sound equipment and the autographed guitars,” Snowdrop Foundation Assistant Director Cindy Waylan said.

The estimated cost to replace the stolen sound system is more than $4,000. The guitars and other auction items were expected to raise much more.

The non-profit provides scholarships for college-bound pediatric cancer patients and childhood cancer survivors. The group also has a teen support group and supports research efforts at Texas Children’s Cancer Center in Houston.

“We're helping childhood cancer patients," Waylan said. "That's who they stole from."

The organization said there is surveillance video of the burglars. We've reached out to CubeSmart to ask for a copy.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).